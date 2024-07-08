WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 12, 2024) – Guest of Honor, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks at a reception before the Marine Barracks, 8th & I parade in Washington, D.C., July 12, 2024. Guests saw performances by "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, "The Commandant's Own" United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jared Mancuso)

