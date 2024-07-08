Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Del Toro is the Guest of Honor at the Marine Barracks 8th & I Parade [Image 2 of 5]

    Secretary Del Toro is the Guest of Honor at the Marine Barracks 8th &amp; I Parade

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON, D.C. (July 12, 2024) – Guest of Honor, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks at a reception before the Marine Barracks, 8th & I parade in Washington, D.C., July 12, 2024. Guests saw performances by "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, "The Commandant's Own" United States Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, and the United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jared Mancuso)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 11:56
    Photo ID: 8527676
    VIRIN: 240712-N-LY692-1002
    Resolution: 4323x3242
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Del Toro is the Guest of Honor at the Marine Barracks 8th & I Parade [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary Del Toro is the Guest of Honor at the Marine Barracks 8th &amp; I Parade
    Secretary Del Toro is the Guest of Honor at the Marine Barracks 8th &amp; I Parade
    Secretary Del Toro is the Guest of Honor at the Marine Barracks 8th &amp; I Parade
    Secretary Del Toro is the Guest of Honor at the Marine Barracks 8th &amp; I Parade
    Secretary Del Toro is the Guest of Honor at the Marine Barracks 8th &amp; I Parade

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine
    Barracks
    SECNAV
    Parade
    8th & I
    Marine Corps Barracks

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT