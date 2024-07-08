Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Normandy (CG 60) Returns to Norfolk [Image 5 of 8]

    USS Normandy (CG 60) Returns to Norfolk

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 13, 2024) – Sailors perform line-handling as the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) returns to Naval Station Norfolk following two and a half months of operational tasking. Normandy participated in Fleet Week Miami before being deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of responsibility to honor the 80th D-Day commemoration and participate in Baltic Operations 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

