USS Normandy (CG 60) Returns to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (July 13, 2024) – Capt. Errol A. Robinson, commanding officer of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) observes mooring procedures as Normandy returns to Naval Station Norfolk following two and a half months of operational tasking. Normandy participated in Fleet Week Miami before being deployed to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of responsibility to honor the 80th D-Day commemoration and participate in Baltic Operations 24. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

