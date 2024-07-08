Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Helmsman Watch onboard USS Gridley (DDG 101) [Image 4 of 5]

    Master Helmsman Watch onboard USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.12.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jesse Monford 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kaleb Riordan stands watch as master helmsman on the bridge of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) Jul. 12, 2024. Gridley is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2024
    Date Posted: 07.13.2024 02:08
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
