Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kaleb Riordan stands watch as master helmsman on the bridge of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) Jul. 12, 2024. Gridley is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2024 Date Posted: 07.13.2024 02:08 Photo ID: 8527533 VIRIN: 240712-N-GZ228-1070 Resolution: 8052x5368 Size: 1.36 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Master Helmsman Watch onboard USS Gridley (DDG 101) [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jesse Monford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.