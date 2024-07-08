CIWS Maintenance onboard USS Gridley (DDG 101)

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carter Smith conducts maintenance on a Phalanx Close-In Weapons System onboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) Jul. 12, 2024. Gridley is underway in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)

