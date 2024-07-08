Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24.jpg [Image 8 of 9]

    Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24.jpg

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2024

    Photo by Adam Abela 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Corporal Pierse Ryan from No. 11 Squadron is welcomed by US Navy Captain J.T. Pianetta, commander, Combined Task Force 172 on arrival of a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon aircraft during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, at Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Australian Defence Force photo by Royal Australian Air Force Imagery Specialist Corporal Adam Abela)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 21:10
    Photo ID: 8527326
    VIRIN: 240708-O-QG426-3274
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24.jpg [Image 9 of 9], by Adam Abela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24
    Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24
    Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24
    Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24
    Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24.jpg
    Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24.jpg
    Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24.jpg
    Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24.jpg
    Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24.jpg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partners
    Third Fleet
    Integrated
    Prepared
    RIMPAC 2024
    Exercise Rim of Pacific 2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT