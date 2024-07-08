Royal Australian Air Force P-8A aircraft arrive at JBPPH for RIMPAC24.jpg

No. 11 Squadron personnel welcomed to Hickam Air Force Base, Hawaii by Combined Force Air Component Commander (CFACC) and Commander Australian Contingent (COMASC) Air Commodore Louise desJardins during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

