Mobile Training Lab Offers Sailors Key Submarine Navigation Experience

Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Patrick Powers starts to take apart a gyro compass as part of the training for fast-attack submarines in HR, June 24-28,2024, at the NIWC Atlantic MTL. Photo by Jerry Sekerak, NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs.

