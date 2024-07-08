Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mobile Training Lab Offers Sailors Key Submarine Navigation Experience [Image 3 of 4]

    Mobile Training Lab Offers Sailors Key Submarine Navigation Experience

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Photo by Jerry Sekerak 

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Patrick Powers starts to take apart a gyro compass as part of the training for fast-attack submarines in HR, June 24-28,2024, at the NIWC Atlantic MTL. Photo by Jerry Sekerak, NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 14:08
    Photo ID: 8526463
    VIRIN: 240625-N-WG725-1004
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mobile Training Lab Offers Sailors Key Submarine Navigation Experience [Image 4 of 4], by Jerry Sekerak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mobile Training Lab Offers Sailors Key Submarine Navigation Experience
    Mobile Training Lab Offers Sailors Key Submarine Navigation Experience
    Mobile Training Lab Offers Sailors Key Submarine Navigation Experience
    Mobile Training Lab Offers Sailors Key Submarine Navigation Experience

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Mobile Training Lab Offers Sailors Key Submarine Navigation Experience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mobile training lab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT