Electronics Technician (Navigation) 2nd Class Patrick Powers starts to take apart a gyro compass as part of the training for fast-attack submarines in HR, June 24-28,2024, at the NIWC Atlantic MTL. Photo by Jerry Sekerak, NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 14:08
|Photo ID:
|8526463
|VIRIN:
|240625-N-WG725-1004
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mobile Training Lab Offers Sailors Key Submarine Navigation Experience [Image 4 of 4], by Jerry Sekerak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
