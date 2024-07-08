Family and colleagues spray U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, with water and champagne during his final, or fini, flight celebration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 28, 2024. Fini flights are an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s last time flying an aircraft or departure from a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 13:12
|Photo ID:
|8526328
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-WW726-1019
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.36 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col Watkins' Fini Flight [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
