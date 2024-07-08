Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col Watkins' Fini Flight [Image 2 of 2]

    Col Watkins' Fini Flight

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Family and colleagues spray U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, with water and champagne during his final, or fini, flight celebration at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 28, 2024. Fini flights are an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s last time flying an aircraft or departure from a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 07.12.2024 13:12
    Photo ID: 8526328
    VIRIN: 220110-F-WW726-1019
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col Watkins' Fini Flight [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col Watkins' Fini Flight
    Col Watkins' Fini Flight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Tyndall
    325th FW
    325th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT