    Col Watkins' Fini Flight [Image 1 of 2]

    Col Watkins' Fini Flight

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman 

    325th Fighter Wing

    An F-35A Lightning II piloted by U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, taxis his aircraft under a water arch during his final, or fini, flight at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 28, 2024. Fini flights are an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s last time flying an aircraft or departure from a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman)

    This work, Col Watkins' Fini Flight [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

