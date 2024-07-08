Col Watkins' Fini Flight

An F-35A Lightning II piloted by U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, taxis his aircraft under a water arch during his final, or fini, flight at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 28, 2024. Fini flights are an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s last time flying an aircraft or departure from a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.12.2024 13:12
|Photo ID:
|8526326
|VIRIN:
|220110-F-WW726-1002
|Resolution:
|5487x3658
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
