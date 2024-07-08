An F-35A Lightning II piloted by U.S. Air Force Col. George Watkins, 325th Fighter Wing commander, taxis his aircraft under a water arch during his final, or fini, flight at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, June 28, 2024. Fini flights are an Air Force tradition marking a pilot’s last time flying an aircraft or departure from a unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 13:12 Photo ID: 8526326 VIRIN: 220110-F-WW726-1002 Resolution: 5487x3658 Size: 1.07 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col Watkins' Fini Flight [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Lyca Steelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.