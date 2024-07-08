Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a security reaction force training exercise in the South China Sea

240705-N-CV021-1050 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2024) Information System Technician 2nd Class Dean Lepley, from Hereford, Arizona, front, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Ezekial Carey, from Farmington, New Mexico, back, participate in a security reaction force training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, July 5. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

