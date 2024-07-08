240705-N-CV021-1058 SOUTH CHINA SEA (July 5, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a security reaction force training exercise in the South China Sea, July 5. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.05.2024 Date Posted: 07.12.2024 01:40 Photo ID: 8525393 VIRIN: 240705-N-CV021-1058 Resolution: 6583x4389 Size: 2.66 MB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a security reaction force training exercise in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.