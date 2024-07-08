Hawaiian Raptor’s Make Historical First Landing at Basa Air Base

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor’s from the 199th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fly alongside the Philippine Air Force FA-50’s during low-level training at Basa Air Base, Philippines, June 14, 2024. The LOWAT training coincided with a Subject Matter Expert Exchange held by the 199th EFS during the Marine Aviation Support Activity 24, showcasing the Philippine-U.S. combined capabilities of operating fifth-generation aircraft in the region. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

