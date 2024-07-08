Hawaiian Raptor’s Make Historical First Landing at Basa Air Base

U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor’s from the 199th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fly alongside the Philippine Air Force FA-50’s during low-level training at Basa Air Base, Philippines, June 14, 2024. The LOWAT training coincided with a Subject Matter Expert Exchange held by the 199th EFS during the Marine Aviation Support Activity 24, showcasing the Philippine-U.S. combined capabilities of operating fifth-generation aircraft in the region. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
Hawaiian Raptors Make Historical First Landing at Basa Air Base
