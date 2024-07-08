Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiian Raptor’s Make Historical First Landing at Basa Air Base [Image 3 of 3]

    Hawaiian Raptor’s Make Historical First Landing at Basa Air Base

    BASA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor’s from the 199th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron fly alongside the Philippine Air Force FA-50’s during low-level training at Basa Air Base, Philippines, June 14, 2024. The LOWAT training coincided with a Subject Matter Expert Exchange held by the 199th EFS during the Marine Aviation Support Activity 24, showcasing the Philippine-U.S. combined capabilities of operating fifth-generation aircraft in the region. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaiian Raptor’s Make Historical First Landing at Basa Air Base [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

