Hawaiian Raptors Make Historical First Landing at Basa Air Base

Photo By Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy | Philippine Air Force pilots welcome U.S. Air Force pilots from the 199th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, following a successful inaugural landing during the Marine Aviation Support Activity 24, at Basa Air Base, Philippines, June 13, 2024. The 199th EFS is comprised of 19th and 199th Fighter Squadrons known as the Hawaiian Raptors based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

BASA AIR BASE, Philippines – The Hawaiian Raptors from the 199th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron made a historic first landing at Basa Air Base, Philippines on June 13, marking a significant milestone in U.S.-Philippine military relations.



This inaugural landing occurred during the Marine Aviation Support Activity (MASA) 24, an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, relationship strengthening, and the rehearsal of emerging aviation concepts. MASA 24 encompasses a range of interoperability training events consistent with the Mutual Defense Board-Security Engagement Board.



The Hawaiian Raptors, based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s 154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard, are currently deployed in the area of responsibility. Maj. Jared Fujii, 199th EFS project officer, working closely with U.S. Marine Air Control Group 38 and the Philippine Air Force’s 5th Fighter Wing, planned and executed the movement of F-22 Raptors, personnel, and equipment from Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, to Basa Air Base.



“The integration was very successful,” Fujii emphasized. “Two U.S. F-22 Raptors seamlessly integrated with the PAF's three FA-50 fighter aircraft from the 5th FW, allowing us to conduct tactical flights through the challenging terrain of the Luzon Low-Level Tactical Training area. This combined operation not only demonstrated our interoperability but also strengthened our partnership with the PAF and the U.S. Marines, showcasing our combined warfighting capability to operate in complex environments.”



In addition to conducting operations to enhance cooperation and interoperability between Philippine and U.S. forces, participants engaged in various subject matter expertise exchanges (SMEE) across various military disciplines.



Maj. David Jung, 199th EFS pilot-physician, led a SMEE focused on low-level tactical flying with the 5th FW. This event was particularly notable as PAF members expressed keen interest in the Tactical Letdown maneuver—an advanced technique enabling rapid altitude descent from 20,000 to 500 feet.



“Due to its complexity, a flight simulator was utilized to demonstrate the maneuver, highlighting the challenges posed by ground rush effects encountered during high-speed descents,” said Jung. “This exchange not only facilitated participant skill enhancement but also stressed the practical benefits of collaborative learning and capability development in challenging operational environments.”



These interactions not only improve combined operational capabilities but also build upon lasting friendships and connections, strengthening the partnership between both countries.



The historic landing of the Hawaiian Raptors at Basa AB demonstrates the growing bond and enhanced military cooperation between the U.S. and the Philippines. As both nations continue to engage in joint exercises like MASA 24, they emphasize their commitment to mutual defense and regional security.