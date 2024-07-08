U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet Candidates arrive at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School for in-processing in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 11, 2024. The preparatory school offers a select group of civilians and enlisted personnel a pathway to join the cadre at the U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 21:18 Photo ID: 8525143 VIRIN: 240711-F-XD900-1039 Resolution: 4122x2744 Size: 2.03 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAFA Prep School I-Day 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.