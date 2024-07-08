U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet Candidates arrive at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School for in-processing in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 11, 2024. The preparatory school offers a select group of civilians and enlisted personnel a pathway to join the cadre at the U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 21:18
|Photo ID:
|8525141
|VIRIN:
|240711-F-XD900-1035
|Resolution:
|3499x2329
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Prep School I-Day 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
