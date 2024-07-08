Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Prep School I-Day 2024 [Image 8 of 13]

    USAFA Prep School I-Day 2024

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Dylan Smith 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Cadet Candidates arrive at the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School for in-processing in Colorado Springs, Colo., July 11, 2024. The preparatory school offers a select group of civilians and enlisted personnel a pathway to join the cadre at the U.S. Air Force Academy. (U.S. Air Force photo/Dylan Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 21:18
    Photo ID: 8525141
    VIRIN: 240711-F-XD900-1035
    Resolution: 3499x2329
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFA Prep School I-Day 2024 [Image 13 of 13], by Dylan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFA
    I-Day
    Preparatory School

