The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform at the Field of Flight Balloon Festival and Airshow at Battle Creek, Michigan, July 4 through 7, 2024. This airshow was one of the Thunderbird’s few three-day shows for the 2024 season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 17:38 Photo ID: 8524742 VIRIN: 240704-F-XN197-7840 Resolution: 6108x4072 Size: 1.46 MB Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.