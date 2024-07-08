Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek [Image 11 of 11]

    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek

    BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform at the Field of Flight Balloon Festival and Airshow at Battle Creek, Michigan, July 4 through 7, 2024. This airshow was one of the Thunderbird’s few three-day shows for the 2024 season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 17:38
    Photo ID: 8524742
    VIRIN: 240704-F-XN197-7840
    Resolution: 6108x4072
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek
    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek
    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek
    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek
    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek
    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek
    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek
    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek
    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek
    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek
    Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    acc
    usafads
    fighterjet
    americasteam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT