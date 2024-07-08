The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds”, perform at the Field of Flight Balloon Festival and Airshow at Battle Creek, Michigan, July 4 through 7, 2024. This airshow was one of the Thunderbird’s few three-day shows for the 2024 season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.11.2024 17:38
|Photo ID:
|8524741
|VIRIN:
|240704-F-XN197-7153
|Resolution:
|6165x4110
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MICHIGAN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds buzz through Battle Creek [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
