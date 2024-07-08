6th Communications Squadron Group Photo

Members of the 6th Communications Squadron pose next to a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 11, 2024. The mission of the 6th CS is to provide capabilities to enable space, cyberspace operations and support across a multi-domain enterprise to achieve U.S. and Allied Warfighter objectives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

