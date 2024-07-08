Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Communications Squadron Group Photo [Image 2 of 2]

    6th Communications Squadron Group Photo

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 6th Communications Squadron pose next to a KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, July 11, 2024. The mission of the 6th CS is to provide capabilities to enable space, cyberspace operations and support across a multi-domain enterprise to achieve U.S. and Allied Warfighter objectives. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Michael Killian)

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 16:11
    Photo ID: 8524446
    VIRIN: 240711-F-MO432-1027
    Resolution: 7917x5278
    Size: 23.95 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Communications Squadron Group Photo [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Michael Killian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6th cs

