Backbone of the Corps | NCOs Develop Ethical Leadership Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Schlaud, right, sergeant major of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and a native of Michigan, speaks to students enrolled in a noncommissioned officer ethics seminar on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean July 10, 2024. The NCO ethics seminar is a weeklong course of instruction intended to teach NCOs foundations of ethical leadership. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

