Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Backbone of the Corps | NCOs Develop Ethical Leadership Aboard USS Boxer [Image 1 of 2]

    Backbone of the Corps | NCOs Develop Ethical Leadership Aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit pose for a group photo on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway the Pacific Ocean July 10, 2024. The Marines where conducting a noncommissioned officer ethics seminar, a weeklong course of instruction intended to teach NCOs foundations of ethical leadership. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 14:18
    Photo ID: 8524129
    VIRIN: 240710-M-LO557-1008
    Resolution: 7107x4740
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Backbone of the Corps | NCOs Develop Ethical Leadership Aboard USS Boxer [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Backbone of the Corps | NCOs Develop Ethical Leadership Aboard USS Boxer
    Backbone of the Corps | NCOs Develop Ethical Leadership Aboard USS Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    NCO
    15th MEU
    Noncommissioned Officer
    LeJeune Leadership Institute
    small unit leaders

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT