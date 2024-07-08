U.S. Marines assigned to 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit pose for a group photo on the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway the Pacific Ocean July 10, 2024. The Marines where conducting a noncommissioned officer ethics seminar, a weeklong course of instruction intended to teach NCOs foundations of ethical leadership. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.11.2024 14:18 Photo ID: 8524129 VIRIN: 240710-M-LO557-1008 Resolution: 7107x4740 Size: 3.04 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Backbone of the Corps | NCOs Develop Ethical Leadership Aboard USS Boxer [Image 2 of 2], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.