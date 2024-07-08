Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Welcomes New Garrison Commander and Garrison Command Sergeant Major [Image 12 of 12]

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Welcomes New Garrison Commander and Garrison Command Sergeant Major

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2024

    Photo by Jim O'Donnell 

    Parks Reserve Forces Training Area

    Lt. Col. Richard B. King, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Garrison Commander, addresses the audience for the first time as PRFTA Garrison Commander during his Change of Command Ceremony at PRFTA July 2, 2024. Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) conducted a Change of Command, Change of Responsibility Ceremony July 2, 2024. During the combined ceremony, Lt. Col. Richard B. King assumed command of PRFTA from Lt. Col. (P) Marisol A. Chalas and Command Sgt. Maj. Steven D. Lorey assumed the senior enlisted leadership position from Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Soto.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 13:57
    Photo ID: 8524050
    VIRIN: 240702-A-SV101-8644
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 463.34 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Welcomes New Garrison Commander and Garrison Command Sergeant Major [Image 12 of 12], by Jim O'Donnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

