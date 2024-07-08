Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Welcomes New Garrison Commander and Garrison Command Sergeant Major

Lt. Col. Richard B. King, Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) Garrison Commander, addresses the audience for the first time as PRFTA Garrison Commander during his Change of Command Ceremony at PRFTA July 2, 2024. Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) conducted a Change of Command, Change of Responsibility Ceremony July 2, 2024. During the combined ceremony, Lt. Col. Richard B. King assumed command of PRFTA from Lt. Col. (P) Marisol A. Chalas and Command Sgt. Maj. Steven D. Lorey assumed the senior enlisted leadership position from Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Soto.
