Parks Reserve Forces Training Area Welcomes New Garrison Commander and Garrison Command Sergeant major

Dublin, Calif. –Parks Reserve Forces Training Area (PRFTA) conducted a combined Change of Command and Change of Responsibility Ceremony, July 2, 2024. More than 200 members of the PRFTA community attended the event and many more tuned in to the Facebook Live broadcast to watch Lt. Col. Richard B. King assume command of PRFTA from Lt. Col. (P) Marisol A. Chalas and Command Sgt. Maj. Steven D. Lorey assume the senior enlisted leadership position from Command Sgt. Maj. Eric J. Soto.

Guest speaker for the event was Maj. Gen. Tracy L. Smith, Commanding General of the 63rd Readiness Division and PRFTA’s Senior Mission Commander. She applauded Chalas’ and Soto’s dedication, professionalism and commitment during their tours.

“Together you faced challenges, celebrated victories, supported our employees, Soldiers and those who utilize Parks Reserve Forces Training Area,” said Smith who also congratulated Lt. Col. King and Command Sgt. Maj. Lorey on their new assignments.

The ceremony was officiated by U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett’s Garrison Commander, Col. Stephen Trotter. PRFTA is a subinstallation of Fort Hunter Liggett.

“I want to thank Lt. Col. Chalas and Command Sgt. Maj. Soto and remind them to always be proud of the positive impact they have made on the military, civilians and families that work, live or just pass through the garrison,” said Trotter.

Following Trotter’s remarks Lt. Col. Chalas addressed those in attendance and watching online.

“It was a little over two years ago when I first addressed you, when I assumed command of this wonderful organization,” said Chalas. “I can’t believe how quickly this time has flown by.”

Chalas thanked the community both inside and outside of PRFTA’s fence line for her success.

“This region has welcomed me at every turn,” said Chalas. “They have embraced me and shown me how truly lucky and special this community is.”

In closing, Chalas congratulated King on his assignment to PRFTA and wished him good luck in the future.

“I know [PRFTA is] in good hands,” said Chalas. “The Army got it right assigning you here, you are a great choice to take PRFTA forward and onward.”

The ceremony also featured the passing of the garrison colors, from outgoing Command Sergeant Major Eric J. Soto to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen D. Lorey. The Change of Responsibility ceremony marks the transfer of responsibility for the accomplishments of the unit and the welfare of its Soldiers and their families from the outgoing to the incoming senior non-commissioned officer of the garrison.

“I was so honored to have taken this command sergeant major position,” said Soto, reflecting on his time at PRFTA. “It is the civilians and the Soldiers that live and work here that are the heartbeat of Parks [Reserve Forces Training Area], they are the heartbeat of this community,” said Soto who also credited the cities around PRFTA that have been so instrumental in the success of the Garrison mission.

“[To] the community outside that supports the Soldiers on the installation; it’s amazing what you do and the amount of support you show is overwhelming.”

Soto’s successor, Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Lorey remarked upon the event, “There is no greater honor than to serve as command sergeant major,” said Lorey, who thanked those in attendance and pledged his support to the command.

Lt. Col. King, as PRFTA’s 39th garrison commander, then addressed the audience for the first time thanking those in attendance and pledging his support to the PRFTA mission. “I look forward to working and supporting all of you in this new adventure and new endeavor that we begin,” said King.

