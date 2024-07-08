Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBRNE Soldiers train to support large-scale combat operations at National Training Center [Image 8 of 8]

    CBRNE Soldiers train to support large-scale combat operations at National Training Center

    FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 110 Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, supporting 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct hazardous material operations during rotation 24-07 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, California, May 3. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathaniel W. Garrett.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 12:13
    Photo ID: 8523781
    VIRIN: 240711-A-A4433-1008
    Resolution: 1302x867
    Size: 134.29 KB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Joint Base Lewis McChord, 110th Chemical Battalion, 707th EOD Company 20th CBRNE Command, Fort Irwin

