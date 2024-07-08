U.S. Soldiers assigned to 110 Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, supporting 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct hazardous material operations during rotation 24-07 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, California, May 3. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathaniel W. Garrett.
CBRNE Soldiers train to support large-scale combat operations at National Training Center
