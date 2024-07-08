CBRNE Soldiers train to support large-scale combat operations at National Training Center

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 110 Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, supporting 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct hazardous material operations during rotation 24-07 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, California, May 3. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathaniel W. Garrett.

