CBRNE Soldiers train to support large-scale combat operations at National Training Center

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 110 Chemical Battalion, 48th Chemical Brigade, supporting 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, conduct hazardous material operations during rotation 24-07 at the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, California, May 3. U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nathaniel W. Garrett.

FORT IRWIN, Calif. – Highly specialized Soldiers trained to enable ground combat units to close with and defeat near-peer enemy forces during simulated combat operations on the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, California.



Soldiers from the 110th Chemical Battalion “Iron Dragons” and 707th Ordnance Company (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) “Thunderbirds” both participated in National Training Center rotation 24-07.



The Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington-based units supported the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, during the combat training center rotation.



Both units are part of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s CBRNE formation that enables joint, interagency and multinational operations around the world.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, in Northeast Maryland’s science, technology and security corridor, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



U.S. Army combat units hone their warfighting skills against fierce opposition forces from the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment during combat training rotations in the “the box” – shorthand for the Mojave Desert training center that is almost as big as the state of Rhode Island.



As the Army transitions from decades of counterinsurgency operations, training rotations are focused on preparing maneuver units for large-scale combat operations against a near-peer enemy that could use chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons.



Capt. Jabari R. Turner, the commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company for the 110th Chemical Battalion, said that teamwork was the key to success during the combat training center rotation.



“These missions provided a realistic simulation of potential real-world tasks, offering invaluable experience and a strong foundation for future operations,” said Turner, who is originally from Petersburg, Virginia. “The collective effort and determination of the team not only ensured the successful execution of these critical missions but also reinforced our readiness and capability to perform under realistic combat conditions.”



Turner graduated from the Virginia Military Institute with a degree in psychology. He has been in the Army for eight years.



As the HHC commander, Turner said his company enables the 110th Chemical Battalion to accomplish its high stakes missions by maintaining operational cohesion, enhancing decision making and contributing to the overall readiness of the battalion.



“My company is unique due to its pivotal role as the nerve center for the battalion. We are responsible for orchestrating command and control functions, ensuring seamless communication, strategic planning and comprehensive logistical support,” said Turner. “We are required to integrate a diverse set of elements, such as intelligence, operations, administration and supply management, enabling the efficient coordination and execution of missions.”



Turner said the training exercise challenged his Soldiers to improvise, adapt and overcome during simulated combat operations.



“The rotation training is highly realistic, meticulously designed to replicate the complexities and pressures of modern combat environments,” said Turner. “The training incorporated realistic battlefield conditions and terrain challenges.”



Capt. Connor J. McCarty, the commander of the 707th Ordnance Company (EOD), said his Soldiers successfully provided Explosive Ordnance Disposal support to the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, during the training rotation.



“EOD echelons below the company-level were successful in contributing to the brigade’s mission and operating within the principles of mission command in a contested environment,” said McCarty, who has served in the U.S. Army for seven years. “The efforts allowed for the brigade to have a complete CBRNE capability.”



McCarty said the training leveraged the National Training Center to test their ability to command and control while conducting EOD operations from within a CBRNE Task Force in a non-permissive environment.



A U.S. Military Academy at West Point graduate from North Smithfield, Rhode Island, who has served in South Korea, McCarty said EOD technicians are shifting their focus to preparing for large-scale combat operations after more than 20 years of defeating Improvised Explosive Devices in support of counterinsurgency operations.



McCarty said his EOD company had the opportunity to integrate and train with the 110th Chemical Brigade during numerous events before the combat training center rotation.



“The 707th EOD Company has a strong working relationship with the 110th Chemical Battalion and we have a very good understanding of their tactics, techniques and procedures and how they operate,” said McCarty. “This proved to be invaluable during the rotation.”