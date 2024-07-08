Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard Diego Garcia receive their Small Boat Qualification [Image 1 of 8]

    Sailors aboard Diego Garcia receive their Small Boat Qualification

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Laquan Deen, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, receives his small craft insignia from Ensign Sebastian Castano, NSF Diego Garcia port operations officer, at the marina onboard NSF Diego Garcia July 11, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024 04:22
    Photo ID: 8523114
    VIRIN: 240711-N-KE644-1084
    Resolution: 6361x4241
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard Diego Garcia receive their Small Boat Qualification [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jordan Steis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard Diego Garcia receive their Small Boat Qualification
    Sailors aboard Diego Garcia receive their Small Boat Qualification
    Sailors aboard Diego Garcia receive their Small Boat Qualification
    Sailors aboard Diego Garcia receive their Small Boat Qualification
    Sailors aboard Diego Garcia receive their Small Boat Qualification
    Sailors aboard Diego Garcia receive their Small Boat Qualification
    Sailors aboard Diego Garcia receive their Small Boat Qualification
    Sailors aboard Diego Garcia receive their Small Boat Qualification

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Navy
    Sailors
    Port Ops
    Small Craft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT