Sailors aboard Diego Garcia receive their Small Boat Qualification

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Machinist's Mate 1st Class Raymon Rivera, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia, receives his small craft qualification from Ensign Sebastian Castano, NSF Diego Garcia port operations officer, at the marina onboard NSF Diego Garcia July 11, 2024. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

