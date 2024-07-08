USS Mobile Conducts Refueling

240710-N-UM222-2055 SINGAPORE (July 10, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) attach a fuel hose during a ship refueling. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jasmine Suarez)

Date Taken: 07.10.2024