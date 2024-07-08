Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mobile Conducts Refueling [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Mobile Conducts Refueling

    CHANGI, SINGAPORE

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jasmine Suarez 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    240710-N-UM222-2055 SINGAPORE (July 10, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) attach a fuel hose during a ship refueling. Mobile, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jasmine Suarez)

    Date Taken: 07.10.2024
    Date Posted: 07.11.2024
    Location: CHANGI, SG
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile Conducts Refueling [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jasmine Suarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Refueling
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    USS Mobile
    DESRON 7
    LCS 26

