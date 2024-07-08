U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Vietnam

240701-N-FA353-1003 KHANH HOA, Vietnam (July 8, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, seated next to the Hon. Marc Knapper, U.S. Ambassador to Vietnam, speaks during a meeting with Mr. Le Huu Hoang, Standing Vice Chairman of Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee in Khanh Voa, Vietnam, July 8, 2024. The 7th fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is conducting a scheduled port visit in Cam Ranh, Vietnam. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

