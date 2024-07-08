U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Vietnam

240701-N-FA353-1001 KHANH HOA, Vietnam (July 8, 2024) Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, is greeted by Mr. Le Huu Hoang, Standing Vice Chairman of Khanh Hoa Provincial People's Committee, before a courtesy call in Khanh Hoa, Vietnam, July 8, 2024. The 7th fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) is conducting a scheduled port visit in Cam Ranh, Vietnam. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Belen Saldana)

