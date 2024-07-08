Hill Air Show 2024

Visitors enjoyed aerial demonstrations during the Warriors Over the Wasatch Open House and Air Show June 30, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The air show featured a variety of activities, static displays, civilian aerial acts, and precision flying by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The event was centered around the Breaking Barriers Together theme, which emphasizes the importance of community inclusion in recruiting and retaining diverse talent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

