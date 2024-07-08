Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hill Air Show 2024 [Image 8 of 11]

    Hill Air Show 2024

    HILL AFB, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2024

    Photo by Todd Cromar 

    Hill Air Force Base

    Visitors enjoyed aerial demonstrations during the Warriors Over the Wasatch Open House and Air Show June 30, 2024, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. The air show featured a variety of activities, static displays, civilian aerial acts, and precision flying by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. The event was centered around the Breaking Barriers Together theme, which emphasizes the importance of community inclusion in recruiting and retaining diverse talent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Cromar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 18:28
    Photo ID: 8522533
    VIRIN: 240630-F-LS255-1094
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: HILL AFB, UTAH, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill Air Show 2024 [Image 11 of 11], by Todd Cromar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Utah
    AFMC
    hillairshow2024

