Soldiers from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) run five miles during a memorial workout for Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor on Fort Carson, Colorado, July 10, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Sartor was killed in action on July 13, 2019 during combat operations in Faryab Province, Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Chris Sanger)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 17:12
|Photo ID:
|8522387
|VIRIN:
|240710-A-IA027-9532
|Resolution:
|6596x4397
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. Sartor Memorial Workout [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christopher Sanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT