A memorial workout for Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor is displayed on Fort Carson, Colorado, July 10, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Sartor was killed in action on July 13, 2019 during combat operations in Faryab Province, Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Chris Sanger) (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Chris Sanger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 17:12 Photo ID: 8522386 VIRIN: 240710-A-IA027-5088 Resolution: 4357x6533 Size: 14.66 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sgt. Maj. Sartor Memorial Workout [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Christopher Sanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.