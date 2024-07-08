Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Sartor Memorial Workout [Image 3 of 4]

    Sgt. Maj. Sartor Memorial Workout

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Spc. Christopher Sanger 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    A memorial workout for Sgt. Maj. James G. Sartor is displayed on Fort Carson, Colorado, July 10, 2024. Sgt. Maj. Sartor was killed in action on July 13, 2019 during combat operations in Faryab Province, Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Chris Sanger) (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Chris Sanger)

