    Mac Carr: Newest 190th ARW Pilot for a Day [Image 30 of 31]

    Mac Carr: Newest 190th ARW Pilot for a Day

    TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    Mac Carr, pilot for a day, and Nicole Carr listen to a KC-135 Stratotanker starting its engines on Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, June 27, 2024. He was honored with a unique base tour designed to engage his senses of touch and sound, making the experience memorable despite his blindness.
    (U.S. ANG UPAR photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Riner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 15:53
    Photo ID: 8522251
    VIRIN: 240627-Z-F3943-1030
    Resolution: 4160x6240
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: TOPEKA, KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mac Carr: Newest 190th ARW Pilot for a Day [Image 31 of 31], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Touching the Sky: Mac Carr's Unforgettable Experience as a 190th Pilot for a Day!

