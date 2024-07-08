Mac Carr: Newest 190th ARW Pilot for a Day

Mac Carr, pilot for a day, and family listen to a pre-flight briefing on Forbes Field Air National Guard Base, June 27, 2024. He was honored with a unique base tour designed to engage his senses of touch and sound, making the experience memorable despite his blindness.

(U.S. ANG UPAR photo by Staff Sgt. Corey Riner)

