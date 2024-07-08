Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Construction Management and Administration Training

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Katie Lewis, Chief, Construction Contracting Admin Office and Tori Towndrow, Civil Engineer, provided an internal training class on Construction Management and Administration to the new staff at the Ohio Area Office, Cleveland, Ohio, July 2, 2024. With the numerous new staff, this on the job training is invaluable to ensure consistent and quality performance. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Administration
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Construction
    Training
    Buffalo District

