Katie Lewis, Chief, Construction Contracting Admin Office and Tori Towndrow, Civil Engineer, provided an internal training class on Construction Management and Administration to the new staff at the Ohio Area Office, Cleveland, Ohio, July 2, 2024. With the numerous new staff, this on the job training is invaluable to ensure consistent and quality performance. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 11:07
|Photo ID:
|8521284
|VIRIN:
|240702-A-VR700-4003
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.82 MB
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Construction Management and Administration Training [Image 3 of 3], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
