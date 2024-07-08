NAS Pensacola Sailor presented Enlisted Surface Warfare Device

PENSACOLA, Fla. - Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Launch and Recovery) (AW/SW) Bryan Carter pins an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) device on Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Launch and Recovery) 1st Class Alicia Coleman July 10. Coleman qualified ESWS during a 2017 deployment aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) but was transferred before the device was presented. Wallace was able to verify Coleman's ESWS eligibility and coordinated with Bush senior enlisted leadership to ensure she was able to receive the device. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

Date Taken: 07.10.2024 Date Posted: 07.10.2024 Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US