    NAS Pensacola Sailor presented Enlisted Surface Warfare Device [Image 1 of 2]

    NAS Pensacola Sailor presented Enlisted Surface Warfare Device

    PENSACOLA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2024

    Photo by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Command Master Chief James Wallace presents Aviation Boatswains Mate (Launch and Recovery) 1st Class Alicia Coleman with an Enlisted Surface Warfare Specialist (ESWS) device July 10. Coleman qualified ESWS during a 2017 deployment aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) but was transferred before the device was presented. Wallace was able to verify Coleman's ESWS eligibility and coordinated with Bush senior enlisted leadership to ensure she was able to receive the device. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Dipuma)

