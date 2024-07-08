Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a general quarters drill [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a general quarters drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240709-N-FQ639-1097 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2024) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Sean Simons, from Harlingen, Texas, engages a simulated fire in a chief petty officer berthing during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Estrada-Eguizabal)

    CVN 76
    general quarters
    damage control
    firefighting
    USS Ronald Reagan

