USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a general quarters drill

240709-N-FQ639-1097 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2024) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Sean Simons, from Harlingen, Texas, engages a simulated fire in a chief petty officer berthing during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Estrada-Eguizabal)

