240709-N-FQ639-1097 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 9, 2024) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Sean Simons, from Harlingen, Texas, engages a simulated fire in a chief petty officer berthing during a general quarters drill aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Pacific Ocean, July 9. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Estrada-Eguizabal)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2024 09:22
|Photo ID:
|8521096
|VIRIN:
|240709-N-FQ639-1097
|Resolution:
|6690x4912
|Size:
|6.9 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts a general quarters drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT