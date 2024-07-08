Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New York Arrives in Kiel, Germany [Image 6 of 6]

    USS New York Arrives in Kiel, Germany

    KIEL, GERMANY

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jesse Turner 

    USS NEW YORK (LPD 21)

    KIEL, GERMANY (June 21, 2024) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), man the rails as New York enters port in Kiel, Germany, June 21, 2024. New York was in port in support of the exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Special Operations Capable (SOC). BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 07.10.2024 06:41
    Photo ID: 8520810
    VIRIN: 240621-N-UF626-1378
    Resolution: 3511x3027
    Size: 6.04 MB
    Location: KIEL, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New York Arrives in Kiel, Germany [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jesse Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    NATO
    lpd21
    Kiel
    WSPARG-24THMEU
    BALTOPS24

