USS New York Arrives in Kiel, Germany

KIEL, GERMANY (June 21, 2024) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS New York (LPD 21), man the rails as New York enters port in Kiel, Germany, June 21, 2024. New York was in port in support of the exercise Baltic Operations 2024 (BALTOPS 24) as part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group-24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Special Operations Capable (SOC). BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Turner)

