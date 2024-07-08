U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units participate in the Combined Arms Training Center’s (CATC) Unit Safety Officer/NCO Course in Vilseck, Germany, July 9, 2024. As both a TRADOC and NATO Quality Assurance accredited institution, CATC offers almost 60 courses ranging from classroom instruction on transporting HAZMAT on European public roads to combat life-saving skills in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
This work, CATC Unit Safety Officer/NCO Course [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
