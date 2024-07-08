Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC Unit Safety Officer/NCO Course [Image 7 of 8]

    CATC Unit Safety Officer/NCO Course

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.09.2024

    Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units participate in the Combined Arms Training Center’s (CATC) Unit Safety Officer/NCO Course in Vilseck, Germany, July 9, 2024. As both a TRADOC and NATO Quality Assurance accredited institution, CATC offers almost 60 courses ranging from classroom instruction on transporting HAZMAT on European public roads to combat life-saving skills in a simulated combat environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    This work, CATC Unit Safety Officer/NCO Course [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

