NCTF-RH Hosts Drinking Water Information Booth at the Hickam Exchange

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 3, 2024) A community liaison officer for Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) shares information on the Extended Drinking Water Monitoring (EDWM) and Water Quality Action Team (WQAT) programs at the Hickam Exchange in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, July 3, 2024. The Navy voluntarily instituted the EDWM and WQAT programs in April following the end of the two-year drinking water Long-Term Monitoring program. The programs are designed to provide resources and enhanced water sampling and testing for residents on the JBPHH water system. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

