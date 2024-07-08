Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCTF-RH Hosts Drinking Water Information Booth at the Hickam Exchange [Image 4 of 7]

    NCTF-RH Hosts Drinking Water Information Booth at the Hickam Exchange

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2024

    Photo by Seaman Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (July 3, 2024) A community liaison officer for Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) answers questions about the Extended Drinking Water Monitoring (EDWM) and Water Quality Action Team (WQAT) programs while manning a drinking water information booth at the Hickam Exchange in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii, July 3, 2024. The Navy voluntarily instituted the EDWM and WQAT programs in April following the end of the two-year drinking water Long-Term Monitoring program. The programs are designed to provide resources and enhanced water sampling and testing for residents on the JBPHH water system. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Krystal Diaz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2024
    Date Posted: 07.09.2024 21:45
    Photo ID: 8520074
    VIRIN: 240703-N-MK588-1011
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 672.05 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCTF-RH Hosts Drinking Water Information Booth at the Hickam Exchange [Image 7 of 7], by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCTF-RH Hosts Drinking Water Information Booth at the Hickam Exchange
    NCTF-RH Hosts Drinking Water Information Booth at the Hickam Exchange
    NCTF-RH Hosts Drinking Water Information Booth at the Hickam Exchange
    NCTF-RH Hosts Drinking Water Information Booth at the Hickam Exchange
    NCTF-RH Hosts Drinking Water Information Booth at the Hickam Exchange
    NCTF-RH Hosts Drinking Water Information Booth at the Hickam Exchange
    NCTF-RH Hosts Drinking Water Information Booth at the Hickam Exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    community outreach
    environment
    water quality
    Red Hill
    water information booth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT