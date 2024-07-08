Fense Replacement (2024)

Airman First Class Katie Fermin, 647th Civil Engineering Squadron Structural apprentice, observes the removal of fence debris close to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 8, 2024. The fence was damaged after being struck by a vehicle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Eric E. Flores)

